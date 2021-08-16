Watch animated number from new musical Flash A Hollywood Story

Sam Hall and Ant Payne have penned a cracking number from new musical Flash, about an artist in the 1930s finding their creative passion for photography and falling in love with a life behind the lens.

With the opening number animated here for audiences to watch online, the new musical is preparing for a future life. If "I Wanna Be An Artist" is anything to go by, there's a lot here to be excited for!

We previously released a performance from the show featuring Jade Davies.

Joel Montague (Waitress) performs "I Wanna Be An Artist", which has been animated with an endearing shine by Simon Cossons.

The video features musical accompaniment from Joe Atkin-Reeves, William Smith, Graeme Boyd and Will Riby.