First look: New musical Flash penned by Sam Hall and performed by Jade Davies

Have a first listen to Jade Davies singing a number from "Flash", a new musical by Sam Hall alongside comic actor and writer Ant Payne.

Flash is about a photographer in the 1930s who moves to Hollywood to work on the silver screen.

The number was filmed at the Hazlitt Theatre in Maidstone. The pair hope to turn Flash into a full feature film.

CREDITS: Music, lyrics and orchestrations by Sam Hall

Performed by Jade Davies

Video filmed and edited by Simon Cossons

Various musicians (mentioned in credits of film).