War Horse to be shown in cinemas to mark Remembrance Sunday

The NT Live production of the award-winning War Horse will be screened in cinemas across the UK to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The new series of showings (across six weeks from 11 November) is the first time the show has been in cinemas since it was first broadcast live from the West End.

Marianne Elliott,Tom Morris and Nick Stafford's version of Michael Morpurgo's story follows a horse as it crosses over to the Western Front to witness the horrors of the trenches.

Lisa Burger, joint chief executive of the National Theatre said: "We are so pleased to be able to support our cinema partners during what continues to be an extremely difficult time for the industry. They have worked tirelessly to ensure safety is a priority but without content to broadcast and support from audiences they face a very tough future.

"War Horse is such an NT classic, showcasing the creativity and magic of theatre and we hope that the opportunity to watch it or the 10 other classic NT Live titles we are broadcasting will encourage people to make a visit to their local cinema."

The piece has design by Rae Smith, with puppet direction, design and fabrication by Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company, lighting by Paule Constable, and movement and horse choreography by Toby Sedgwick, with video design by Leo Warner and Mark Grimmer for 59 Productions, songmaker John Tams, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Christopher Shutt.

The show's screening venues, plus further titles from NT Live, are available on the NT Live website.