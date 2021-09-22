Waitress tour video: Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin and Evelyn Hoskins try baked goods from across the nation

We had bags of fun with the three Waitress tour leads – Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin and Evelyn Hoskins, as we got them to sample different baked goods from across the nation. Their task – to work out where the items were from!

As you can imagine, this was a recipe for a whole lot of mayhem...

Waitress has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

The show has tour stops including Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Brighton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Stoke, Northampton, Edinburgh, Leicester and Hull.