Waitress tour video: Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin and Evelyn Hoskins try baked goods from across the nation
It's amazing where baking can go!
We had bags of fun with the three Waitress tour leads – Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin and Evelyn Hoskins, as we got them to sample different baked goods from across the nation. Their task – to work out where the items were from!
As you can imagine, this was a recipe for a whole lot of mayhem...
Waitress has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.
The show has tour stops including Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Brighton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Stoke, Northampton, Edinburgh, Leicester and Hull.
