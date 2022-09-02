Watch A Frozen First Year episode 2: "What Do You Know About Love?"

Continuing our new Frozen-themed mini-series (which launched yesterday with Episode 1: "I Can't Lose You"), today's edition is inspired by the musical number "What Do You Know About Love?".

We wanted to know about Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Hans and Kristoff's perceptions of love and were curious to find out what the West End performers who portray these iconic characters believe their favourite rom-coms might be.

Find out what Samantha Barks, Stephanie McKeon, Craig Gallivan, Oliver Ormson and Obioma Ugoala had to say in the video below:









Disney's Frozen celebrates its first birthday in the West End next Thursday, 8 September.

