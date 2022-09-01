Watch A Frozen First Year episode 1: "I Can't Lose You"

For the First Time in Forever (or at least for a while...), we've decided to treat you to a mini-series here at WhatsOnStage!

We recently sat down with five of the original stars of the hit West End musical Frozen – Samantha Barks (who portrays Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna) – as the seven-time WhatsOnStage winner prepares to celebrate its first year at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The London production of Frozen will celebrate its first birthday next Thursday, with both McKeon and Ugoala playing their final performances later this month. So, over the next few days, we'll be releasing mini video features themed to songs from the show itself and we're kicking things off with the anything-but-frosty duet of "I Can't Lose You":









Stay tuned for more Frozen frolics in the days ahead!

