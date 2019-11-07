Interview with the Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast on their second birthday
The West End musical cast and creative team celebrated with the real-life Jamie and his mother
WhatOnStage went to the second birthday party for the West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie last night to chat with the cast, as well as Jamie Campbell – the inspiration for the musical – and his mother Margaret.
Layton Williams, Rita Simons, Melissa Jacques, Phil Nichol and Sejal Keshwal joined Campbell and his mother to wish the show a happy birthday as it celebrates its second year playing in the West End. The musical began previews at the Apollo Theatre on 6 November 2017 after its world premiere run at the Sheffield Crucible from 8 to 25 February that year. The West End show is currently booking until 29 August 2020.
Williams will play his final performance as Jamie in the West End on 4 January before leading the new tour from 8 February, which will also star Shane Richie and travel to Sheffield, Edinburgh, Northampton, Birmingham, Canterbury, Newcastle, Brighton, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Llandudno, Southampton, Glasgow, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Woking, Leeds, Salford and Amsterdam.