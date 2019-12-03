Turbine Theatre Christmas concerts to feature T'Shan Williams, Samantha Barks, Tyrone Huntley and more

The Turbine Theatre has announced a series of Christmas concerts featuring such West End performers as Samantha Barks, T'Shan Williams and Tyrone Huntley.

The one-off events will run from 8 to 22 December at the Battersea venue, which is managed by artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills. The Turbine Theatre is currently playing High Fidelity until 7 December, before the Dr Seuss show The Cat in the Hat will run from 11 December to 11 January.

On 8 December, Luke Bayer (Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Soho Cinders) and Natalie Paris (Six) showcase a selection of film favourites.

On 16 December, Barks (Les Misérables, Pretty Woman) performs songs from her previous shows while sharing stories about her career to date.

On the morning of 19 December, Williams (The Life), Jodie Steele (Rock Of Ages) and Sophie Issacs (Cruel Intentions) will reunite for a workshop that focusses on some of the numbers from Heathers the Musical, as well as discussing their experiences of being involved in the show.

On 20 December, Side Show stars Louise Dearman (Wicked) and Laura Pitt-Pulford (Falsettos) will perform shows from the musical in a one-off evening with Taylor-Mills.

On 22 December, Huntley (Jesus Chris Superstar, Memphis) will conclude the concert series with songs from his career to date.

Other events include a burlesque and cabaret night with Rumour Mill on 12 December, a show with singing teacher Matthew Shaw on 13 December and the stars of the London production of In The Heights – Carnaval del Barrio – in concert on 15 December.

Paul Taylor-Mills commented, "I'm over the moon that we are marking our first Christmas at the Turbine with a series of special one off events. These events will compliment our main Christmas offering which is the family favourite, The Cat in the Hat. I'm going to be joined by some of the most incredible artists who have informed my career to date and to have them with us at The Turbine for our first Christmas is a real honour."