New Tom Stoppard play Leopoldstadt to open in the West End

Tom Stoppard's new play, Leopoldstadt, is to open in the West End, it has been announced.

Patrick Marber is to direct the piece, which will run at Wyndham's Theatre from 25 January to 16 May 2020, with opening night on 12 February.

The piece is set in Vienna in 1900 and follows a family's journey and the journey of what it means to be Jewish in the first half of the 20th century. The full creative team and cast will be announced in due course.

Sonia Friedman is producing the show, which reunites Friedman, Stoppard and Marber following the hit production of Travesties. Booking for the piece will open on 28 June 2019 at 10am.