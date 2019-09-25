Toby Jones and Richard Armitage to star in Uncle Vanya in the West End, adapted by Conor McPherson

A new production of Uncle Vanya will open in the West End in 2020, it has been announced.

Adapted by Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country), the show will star Toby Jones (The Birthday Party) and Richard Armitage (The Crucible) as Vanya and Astrov respectively. Full casting for the show is to be announced soon. The piece marks Armitage's return to the stage six years after he appeared in the revival of Arthur Miller's play.

Uncle Vanya will be directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball.

The play opens at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 14 January, where it runs until 2 May.

McPherson's Girl from the North Country, which ran at both the Old Vic and in the West End, will return to the West End at the end of the year at the Gielgud Theatre. Jones can currently be seen in a quadrilogy of Caryl Churchill plays at the Royal Court.

Tickets for Uncle Vanya go on sale on Friday 27 September