TKTS ticket booth in Leicester Square to be closed down 'for the foreseeable future'

The TKTS ticket booth in Leicester Square is set to be closed down.

As per a new report in The Stage, the booth, located in the heart of the West End, will close down "for the foreseeable future as there is no requirement to sell tickets".

Venues in the city have been shut since March 2020, with no official date for reopening set. Cameron Mackintosh, producer of four major West End musicals, announced that his shows (Les Misérables, Hamilton, Mary Poppins and The Phantom of the Opera) will remain shut until at least spring next year, with Phantom expected to be closed for longer while it undergoes repairs.

Another West End show, The Prince of Egypt, has announced new dates that begin in November.

For many, particularly tourists and theatre fans, the TKTS booth was a go-to location for the latest discounts and offers on some of the biggest shows on sale. Set up in 1980 and originally called the "Official Half Price Ticket Booth", according to operator Society of London Theatre the booth is responsible for selling 400,000 tickets a year.

The closure of the booth may cause a number of job losses, with SOLT currently in consultation with staff members.