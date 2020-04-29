Titanic the Musical – listen to the cast perform "We'll Meet Tomorrow"

Thom Southerland's production, which originally opened at Southwark Playhouse in 2013, opened its latest US tour in July 2019.

Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's musical tells of what happened when the RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg and sunk on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York and 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

The production returned to London in 2016 to run at the Charing Cross Theatre and then embarked on a UK and Ireland tour in April 2018.

The show won a WhatsOnStage award for Best Off West End production in 2014 and garnered a four star review from Michael Coveney in 2013, who said: "There's much craft, and much heart, and some beautiful touches of making sense of a journey into the unknown."