Tina: The Tina Turner Musical – new cast images released

New production shots have been released for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, featuring new principals Elesha Paul Moses and Caleb Roberts.

Since 29 June, Moses has been sharing the titular role with continuing cast member Aisha Jawando, with Roberts assuming the role of Ike Turner.

The London cast also includes Paula Kay as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Charis Alexandra as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, George Jennings as Tina's manager Roger Davies, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother, Kelly Hampson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Gregory Haney as Tina's father Richard Bullock, Cordell Mosteller as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Chris Grahamson as record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten and Joseph Richardson as record company marketing manager Erwin Bach.

The ensemble comprises Megan Armstrong, Vanessa Dumatey, Thomas Sutcliffe (who plays Carpenter), Turrell Barrett-Wallace (who plays Tina's son Ronnie) and Joey James (who plays Tina's son Craig), Karis Anderson, Marie Finlayson and Natorii Illidge (who play the Ikettes).

Swings for the production are Lauren Allan, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Joshua Da Costa, Miles Anthony Daley, Amber Sylvia Edwards, Livvy Evans, Imogen Rose Hart, Jaz Robinson, Brad Veitch, Saran Webb and Samuel J Weir.

From 25 July, the children's cast will include Isabella Francis, Tia Roche and Maya Parks, who share the role of Young Anna Mae, Cece Somolu, Kizzy Murrell and Eden Butcher, who alternate as Young Alline, Spencer Salami, Jhobe Duncan and Cohen March, who share the role of Young Craig.









Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The musical is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, with tickets on sale below.





