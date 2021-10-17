Tim Minchin: Groundhog Day is coming back to London

We're getting a sense of déja vu writing this, but Tim Minchin has given a pretty much unambiguous confirmation that Groundhog Day is on its way back to London.

The award-winning musical is based on the iconic 1993 film penned by Danny Rubin (who also supplies the book) about a man trapped in a time loop and unable to escape unless he finds true love.

It first premiered at the Old Vic in London in 2016, going on to win a number of awards including the Critics' Circle and Olivier Awards for Best New Musical. Star Andy Karl also picked up nods for his performance as Phil Connors, the role made famous by Bill Murray.

Minchin was chatting on Claudia Winkleman's weekend BBC Radio 2 show yesterday, for fans of the hit show (which had a short Broadway run in 2017) and stated that "although I'm not allowed to announce specifically, Groundhog Day is coming back for a limited run in London, probably in a year from now."

The writer, performer and comedian has said he is hoping to "reboot" the piece, due to a pent up "unresolved ambition".

Minchin also revealed that the plans were held up after the death of beloved producer André Ptaszynski, who, during his lifetime, helped shepherd some of the biggest productions onto stages across the world.

Next month, Minchin will be in London to celebrate the tenth anniversary of multi-award-winning musical Matilda, which is playing at the Cambridge Theatre and is currently being adapted for the big screen.

We've reached out to the show's original producers, the Old Vic, to see if they have any further information, and will add them here if we get any word!