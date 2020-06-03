10 award-winning musicals that need to be revived

Theatres might not be open for a while, but when they do, we'd love to see exciting, daring work that gives audiences something they never knew they needed. But there's always scope for remounting, revising and giving existing shows a new lease of life. Here are ten award-winning musicals we'd love to see make a return.









In The Heights

Sam Mackay and the cast of In the Heights

© Johan Persson

Lin–Manuel Miranda's hit musical won big when it first premiered at Southwark Playhouse before transferring to the King's Cross Theatre. It is a brilliant, bombastic celebration of a vibrant community, and with the film arriving next year, why not a new production to go alongside it?





The Wiz

It has been almost a decade since it was last seen in the UK, co-produced between the Birmingham Rep and West Yorkshire Playhouse. The larger-than-life version of The Wizard of Oz is a brilliant crowd-pleaser and we'd love to see it return.





Fun Home

Kaisa Hammarlund and Brooke Haynes in Fun Home

© Marc Brenner

We've been waiting and waiting and are really hoping that, unlike the majority of residents at Bechdel Funeral Home, the piece may return one day. The show was an all-out marvel when first staged in the UK at the Young Vic back in 2018 and, while it won major awards in the US, it didn't get the same recognition here. All the more reason for an encore to cement its status as one of the best musicals of the century. With the Young Vic cast too if possible!





Kiss of the Spider Woman

The play with the same name was recently seen at the Menier Chocolate Factory but the musical, penned by Kander and Ebb with a book by the late Terrence McNally, which won the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, hasn't been on these shores for many-a-decade. That needs to be corrected.





Groundhog Day

Andy Karl (Phil Connors) in Groundhog Day

© Manuel Harlan

A West End transfer had long been touted following the show's storming opening run at the Old Vic, resulting in an Olivier Award and a Broadway run. But to this date Tim Minchin's cockle-warming and brilliant adaptation of the hit film has not returned. We live in hope.





The Secret Garden

A recent concert was planned for the West End that sadly got postponed, but, as we all need a bit of horticulture on our stages, we're pining for a new production to blossom somewhere. Penned by Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon, a youth version was seen at the Ambassadors Theatre in 2016 but it's high time the garden made a reappearance.





Billionaire Boy

Lem Knights, Eleanor Kane, Natalie Morgan, Jared Leathwood and Avita Jay in Billionaire Boy The Musical

© Manuel Harlan

Director Luke Sheppard has had an incredible run over the last half a decade – In the Heights, & Juliet, Spring Awakening, Adrian Mole... the list is endless! But his award-winning smash version of David Walliams' children's book, presented with music by Miranda Cooper and Nick Coler and book by Olivier Award-winner Jon Brittain, would be warmly received back on UK stages.





Beauty and the Beast

There have been rumblings of a return for this award-winning Disney musical and, while it's a tale as old as time, a lot of us have got a lot older since it was last on a UK stage.





Pieces of String

Pieces of String

© Robert Workman

The wartime musical was an award-winning hit when it first ran in Colchester and a recent revival online reminded us why it's such a gem. Hopefully it'll find another life somewhere down the line.





La Cage aux Folles

It was seen in the West End in 2008, and while the play version recently played at the Park Theatre, bringing back Jerry Herman's iconic musical will be all the more pertinent following his recent passing.