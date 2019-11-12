The Watsons to transfer to the West End

Laura Wade's The Watsons will transfer to the West End, it has been announced.

The piece follows Laura, a writer commissioned to complete Jane Austen's unfinished novel The Watsons on stage, but in the end she gets pulled into the narrative. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage in Chichester (where it first premiered), being described as "fizzing with life, rattling along at a cracking pace".

It will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 19 May to 26 September 2020 (with previews from 8 May), following an ongoing sell-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Direction is by Samuel West, design from Ben Stones, movement by Mike Ashcroft, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, sound design from Gregory Clarke and casting from Charlotte Sutton.