The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke: first look at rehearsals for the West End show
The new adaptation of Chekhov's play will premiere in the West End next month
Rehearsal images have been released for the new production of The Seagull in the West End.
Appearing in the piece will be Emilia Clarke (making her West End debut as Nina) alongside Danny Ashok (Medvedenko), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Tamzin Outhwaite (Polina), Patrick Robinson (Dorn), Seun Shote (Shamrayev), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha).
Jamie Lloyd directs, with design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, composition and sound design by George Dennis, projection design by Duncan McLean, casting direction by Stuart Burt, costume supervision by Anna Josephs and props supervision by Fahmida Bakht.
Lloyd's season will also be offering 15,000 £15 performances for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits across its London run, with tickets for The Seagull on sale now. It runs from 11 March to 19 May.