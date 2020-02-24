The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke: first look at rehearsals for the West End show

Rehearsal images have been released for the new production of The Seagull in the West End.

Emilia Clarke and Daniel Monks

© Marc Brenner

Appearing in the piece will be Emilia Clarke (making her West End debut as Nina) alongside Danny Ashok (Medvedenko), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Tamzin Outhwaite (Polina), Patrick Robinson (Dorn), Seun Shote (Shamrayev), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha).

Seun Shote

© Marc Brenner

Jamie Lloyd directs, with design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, composition and sound design by George Dennis, projection design by Duncan McLean, casting direction by Stuart Burt, costume supervision by Anna Josephs and props supervision by Fahmida Bakht.

Patrick Robinson and Danny Ashok

© Marc Brenner

Robert Glenister, Indira Varma and Tom Rhys Harries

© Marc Brenner

Lloyd's season will also be offering 15,000 £15 performances for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits across its London run, with tickets for The Seagull on sale now. It runs from 11 March to 19 May.

Indira Varma

© Marc Brenner

Daniel Monks

© Marc Brenner

Patrick Robinson and Tamzin Outhwaite

© Marc Brenner

Sophie Wu, Patrick Robinson, Tamzin Outhwaite and Tom Rhys Harries

© Marc Brenner

Sophie Wu

© Marc Brenner

Indira Varma and Tom Rhys Harries

© Marc Brenner