The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson announces full cast for West End return and tour

Complete casting has been announced for the returning production of Robert Icke's The Doctor.

Joining previously announced WhatsOnStage Award-winner Juliet Stevenson will be Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (The Lion King), Mariah Louca (Best Of Enemies), Daniel Rabin (King Lear) and Naomi Wirthner (An Evening At The Talkhouse), who are all set to reprise their respective roles. New additions to the cast include Doña Croll (The Heresy of Love), Juliet Garricks (100 Paintings), Preeya Kalidas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), John Mackay (Oresteia), Matilda Tucker (The Snow Queen) and Sabrina Wu (making her professional stage debut).

Hannah Ledwidge will also return to the drums for the production.

Written and directed by Icke, freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, the piece received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton who described it as "an astonishing, gripping evening" during its 2019 Almeida Theatre run.

The play, which marked Icke's final show as an associate director at the north London venue, follows the story of a young woman who is dying of sepsis, with her doctor refusing to allow a priest into the room.

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan.

Produced by The Ambassador Theatre Group and Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Wessex Grove, Dawn Smalberg and Richard Winkler, The Doctor will run at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End from 29 September to 11 December, following three tour stops – Brighton (5 to 10 September), Bath (13 to 17 September) and Richmond (19 to 24 September).

Tickets for the Brighton, Richmond and London performances are on sale below.