The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson to run in the West End and tour this autumn

The Doctor starring WhatsOnStage Award-winner Juliet Stevenson will run in the West End later this year.

Stevenson will still lead the five-star production of Robert Icke's version of the Arthur Schnitzler play, which transfers from the Almeida Theatre, with further casting to be confirmed.

The production, which marked Icke's final show as an associate director at the Almeida theatre in north London, follows the story of a young woman who is dying of sepsis, with her doctor refusing to allow a priest into the room.

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan.

The piece received a five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton who said it's: "an astonishing, gripping evening."

The Doctor will run at the Duke of York's Theatre from 29 September, after three tour stops – Brighton (5 to 10 September), Bath (13 to 17 September) and Richmond (19 to 24 September).

