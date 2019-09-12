The Boy in the Dress musical: first look as David Walliams and Guy Chambers go into rehearsals

WhatsOnStage had a sneak at rehearsals for the RSC's new musical The Boy in the Dress.

The show is Mark Ravenhill's adaptation of David Walliams' book, with music from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers.

The production begins previews at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 8 November before opening on 27 November and running until 8 March 2020. Full casting for the show was recently announced – you can see who will star in the piece here.

The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.