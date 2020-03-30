Ten plays you can listen to on Audible

The audiobook app allows you a free 30 day trial, so what better way to spend it than listening to a wealth of fantastic plays read by some starry casts!

1. Girls and Boys

Girls and Boys

© Marc Brenner

Following her acclaimed performance in Dennis Kelly's play at the Royal Court in 2018, Carey Mulligan reprises her role in this shattering performance about a women coming to terms with the choices she has made in her life. The episode also includes an interview with Kelly about his inspirations for the play.





2. Ipheginia in Splott

Iphigenia in Splott

© Mark Douet

Gary Owen's powerful adaptation of the Greek play was first seen in 2015, and we gave it the full five-stars when it played at the National Theatre the following year. Narrated by Sophie Melville, this is the perfect piece to listen to if you want to get to grips with your classics in a more accessible way.





3. Angels in America

Angels in America

© Helen Maybanks

The cast of Marianne Elliott's multi-award-winning revival of Tony Kushner's epic read the two-part play. That's right, you will be able to experience Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane and Denise Gough's performances right in your ears.





4. Have a Nice Day

Tony and Emmy-Award winner Billy Crystal has one of the most distinctive voices in the business, so we're excited to hear him star alongside Annette Bening and Kevin Kline in this thrilling drama that mixes politics with personal crises.





5. The Oscar Wilde Collection

Miriam Margolyes

© Dan Wooller

If you fancy diving into a playwright's collected works, then now here's your chance! This BBC Radio Drama collection features five of Wilde's plays, all read by a starry cast: Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, Michael Sheen, Ian McKellen and Miriam Margolyes are just a few of the acclaimed performers taking on iconic characters.





6. On The Exhale

West End and Broadway star Polly Frame stars in Martin Zimmerman's piece – which initially ran in 2017 in New York before being produced by China Plate in 2018. It is that production which is now captured for audio.





7. Cyrano de Bergerac

Cyrano de Bergerac

© Marc Brenner

If you saw Jamie Lloyd's five-star production of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play starring James McAvoy, then why not dive into the original text? There are plenty of recordings on Audible to choose from, so take your pick!





8. Radio

Adam Gillen stars in Al Smith's monologue, all about a wannabe astronaut who wants to reach for the stars. It initially ran at the Arcola Theatre in 2019, directed by Josh Roche as part of a new partnership.





9. True West

True West

© Marc Brenner

Sam Shepard's play got its first West End outing in 2018, with Kit Harrington and Johnny Flynn starring as Austin and Lee. Now you can listen to them reprise their roles in this special audio version of the darkly comic drama.





10. The Diary of a Hounslow Girl

Ambreen Razia's acclaimed debut play confronts the challenges of being a teenage girl in a traditional Muslim family alongside the influences of growing up in London – and it translated perfectly to this intimate recording.