Ten of the best moments of Come From Away so far

London's Come From Away is not yet six months old, but it already feels like that old friend of a show we go back to see again and again.

As the cast of the Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical get ready to celebrate their 200th performance in the West End, we look back on our ten favourite moments of the show so far.





Meeting the cast of Come From Away

Back in October we all gathered excitedly at Canada House, waiting for the big reveal. This was the first time the UK cast of Come From Away welcomed us to the Rock!









Opening night in Dublin

Come From Away made its European premiere at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin! With so many cultural connections between Ireland and Newfoundland, Dublin was a perfect first stop for the show as it made its way across the Atlantic.









Opening night in the West End

We waited for a long time to celebrate the official opening of Come From Away here in London! Many of the real people who inspired the story of the show flew over for that opening night performance and the atmosphere was electric. That's a night we won't be forgetting any time soon!









The first "Welcome to the Rock"

There's nothing quite like that feeling of being welcomed to the Rock for the very first time.









Hearing the story of Captain Beverley Bass

The first female American captain in history has become a musical theatre legend without ever intending to be! We felt truly inspired the first time we heard Rachel Tucker sharing Beverley's story and we've had "Me and the Sky" on repeat ever since.









Meeting the real people of Come From Away

It's hard to believe that Come From Away is a true story, but it is! Meeting the real passengers and Newfoundlanders who inspired the story is a moving reminder that there is kindness out there in the world.









Winning Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards

Come From Away won an amazing four Olivier Awards in April, including the coveted Best New Musical award. Gloria Estefan presented the show's producers and creative team with the award, and she seemed just as happy about it as they did!







© Mastercard Best New Musical Come From Away





Collaborating with YouTuber Doug Armstrong

The musical is full of catchy tunes that are becoming firm favourites with musical theatre fans here in London. Fan covers are popping up all over YouTube, and this collaboration between YouTuber Doug Armstrong and Rachel Tucker is our favourite.









Their first West End Live

We listed Come From Away's performance at West End Live as one of our highlights from the weekend, and we've watched it back pretty much every day since!









Celebrating Canada Day

The cast celebrated their first Canada Day in London by taking over Tottenham Court Road station for an afternoon of kindness and community. They performed a special rendition of "Somewhere In the Middle of Nowhere" and, following the example of the Newfoundlanders, they paid it forward by giving away 500 free journeys in a random act of kindness.

Don't worry if you missed it, you can watch it back here:




