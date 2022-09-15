Tammy Faye musical with Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells – in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for the Almeida's world premiere production of Tammy Faye, a new musical penned by Elton John, James Graham and Jake Shears.

The show is based on the true story of the famous religious revolutionary. It features as part of the venue's star-studded new season.

You can see ten of the rehearsal images here:

The production is directed by Rupert Goold, with the creative team featuring choreographer Lynne Page, designer Bunny Christie, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Bobby Aitken, musical supervisor co-orchestrator and arranger Tom Deering, co-orchestrator Mark Dickman, video designer Finn Ross, musical director Oli Jackson and casting directors Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Appearing will be Kelly Agbowu, Amy Booth-Steel, Katie Brayben (in the titular role), Ashley Campbell, Peter Caulfield, Danny Collins, Richard Dempsey, Fred Haig, Georgia Louise, Andrew Rannells, Robyn Rose, Nicholas Rowe, Martin Sarreal, Steve John Shepherd, Gemma Sutton and Zubin Varla.

It runs at the Almeida from the 13 October to 3 December.