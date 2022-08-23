Almeida season to include Tammy Faye and The Secret Life of Bees musicals

The Almeida in north London has unveiled its new season of shows.

The venue will host the world premiere of Tammy Faye, penned by Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida artistic director Rupert Goold.

The show runs from 13 October to 3 December, with a cast led by Katie Brayben (Beautiful) as Tammy Faye, Tony Award-nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Girls) as Jim, and Olivier Award-nominee Zubin Varla (Fun Home) as Jerry Falwell.

You can see the full cast and creative team here.

The venue will also host a new revival of Streetcar Named Desire, featuring Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan and Lydia Wilson – find out more here.

There will also be the UK premiere of The Secret Life of Bees, written by Lynn Nottage, Duncan Sheik, Susan Birkenhead, based on the best-selling novel by Sue Monk Kidd. Directed by Whitney White, it runs from 4 April to 27 May, after the world premiere of Lulu Raczka's Women, Beware the Devil (11 February to 25 March).