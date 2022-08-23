Full cast for Tammy Faye musical at the Almeida announced

The full cast has been revealed for the Almeida's world premiere production of Tammy Faye, a new musical penned by Elton John, James Graham and Jake Shears.

Appearing will be Kelly Agbowu, Amy Booth-Steel, Katie Brayben (in the lead role), Ashley Campbell, Peter Caulfield, Danny Collins, Richard Dempsey, Fred Haig, Georgia Louise, Andrew Rannells, Robyn Rose, Nicholas Rowe, Martin Sarreal, Steve John Shepherd, Gemma Sutton and Zubin Varla.

The production is directed by Rupert Goold, with the creative team featuring choreographer Lynne Page, designer Bunny Christie, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Bobby Aitken, musical supervisor co-orchestrator and arranger Tom Deering, co-orchestrator Mark Dickman, video designer Finn Ross, musical director Oli Jackson and casting directors Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher

The show is based on the true story of the famous religious revolutionary. It features as part of the venue's star-studded new season.