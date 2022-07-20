Stranger Things castmates surprise Gaten Matarazzo on Broadway

Last night Broadway alum and Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo made a triumphant return to the New York stage.

Best known for playing Dustin in the Netflix global phenomenon (which is also set to receive a stage adaptation under the direction of Stephen Daldry), Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert back in 2011. He went on to be a part of the 2013 Godspell cast and appeared in both the 2014 Broadway revival and 25th anniversary North American tour of Les Misérables. He is now starring as Jared Kleinman in New York's Dear Evan Hansen.

To the delight of a mob of Stranger Things fans at the Music Box Theatre's stage door, Matarazzo's co-stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke, who play Max Mayfield and Robin Buckley respectively in the hit sci-fi show, were also in attendance last night to surprise him.



