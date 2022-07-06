Stephen Daldry to direct Stranger Things stage play

Deadline has revealed that a stage production based in the world of Stranger Things is reportedly in the works.

Produced by UK-based Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry and Netflix, the new stage production is said to interact with the mythology of Stranger Things, though details remain scant.

The show is one of the plans of the new "Upside Down" production company set up by Stranger Things co-runners the Duffer Brothers.

Information around the stage show (such as casting, location and dates) have not yet been revealed, with 21 Laps (The Adam Project) set to serve as associate producer.

Stranger Things star David Harbour is currently on stage in Mad House, running in the West End, while the newest series of episodes for the series have just been released on Netflix.