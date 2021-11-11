South Pacific to transfer to Manchester, Sadler's Wells and embark on UK and Ireland tour

The Chichester Festival Theatre production of South Pacific will return for a major touring run, opening in Manchester ahead of a season at Sadler's Wells in London.

Daniel Evans' production will open at Manchester Opera House on 16 July 2022 ahead of a season at Sadler's Wells, London from 27 July to 28 August 2022 (with a press night on 4 August 2022). It will then visit Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury.

Appearing in the Manchester and Sadler's Wells runs will be Gina Beck (Nellie) and Julian Ovenden (Emile) with further cast to be announced.

The production has set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, and choreography and movement direction from Ann Yee. The musical supervisor is Nigel Lilley, musical director is Cat Beveridge and new orchestration is by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett.

The lighting designer is Howard Harrison, sound designer is Paul Groothuis, video designer is Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and Happy Talk orchestration is by Theo Jamieson, casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened in Chichester earlier this year.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's award-winning piece contains such well-known songs as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair". It is set on an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean during the Second World War.

Tickets go on sale from tomorrow.