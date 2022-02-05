Smash stage musical set to premiere in 2024 with workshops this summer

Further plans for the stage version of Smash have been revealed.

According to fresh reports this week, there will be a workshop this summer, with hopes of the show going on to premiere in 2024 – 12 years after the cult hit series was first seen on screen.

The musical TV show, which starred Katharine McPhee (who originated the role of Jenna in Waitress in the West End), Jeremy Jordan, Megan Hilty and more, ran for 32 episodes from 2012 (it marks its ten-year anniversary tomorrow).

The stage production will feature tunes by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (who were also responsible for all the TV series numbers) with a book by Bob Martin (The Prom) and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), and choreography by Joshua Bergasse (who was also attached to the TV show).

Producer Robert Greenblatt said that Smash fans shouldn't make too much of whoever is cast in the workshop, as it will likely be friends willing to do favours rather than those set to originate the roles when the musical premieres.

The piece, which will use some of the original numbers from the TV series (including "Let Me Be Your Star" and "They Just Keep Moving the Line", though not the covers of contemporary pop songs), follows writers Julia and Tom and actors Ivy and Karen as they attempt to mount a new musical, Bombshell, about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

The stage show's plot is said to diverge from that of the TV show, with the numbers sung by different characters in different places to their renditions on screen.

The news was previously teased in 2015, but a release date for the stage show is still to be confirmed. Producers are Steven Spielberg, Greenblatt, and Neil Meron.

Spielberg has said that the show is "on its road to Broadway".