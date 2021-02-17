Site-specific The Last Five Years revival, set in New York apartment, to be streamed

The two-hander musical The Last Five Years will return in a new streamed production.

Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen) will star in a streamed site-specific production of Jason Robert Brown's show, staged and musical directed by Jason Michael Webb. The two-character musical will be presented from 15 to 28 March, rehearsed remotely, and performed from a New York City apartment.

Webb's production will have costumes by Siene Zoë Allen, production design by Adam Honoré, and makeup advisory by Tina Scariano. The production team includes Christina Franklin (associate director), Cynthia Meng (associate music director), Egypt Dixon (stage management), Joshua Christensen (associate stage management), Joanna White-Oldham (coproducer and film advisor), Brian Bon (director of photography and videographer), Milton Guanaga (assistant cameraperson), Nicole Maupin (sound operator), Carin M. Ford (sound editing), and Dimly Wit Productions (video editing).

The orchestra features Cynthia Meng (keyboard), Sterling Elliott (cello 1 and 2), Orlando Wells (violin), Jonathan Linden (guitar), Chelton Grey (bass) and Brandon Brooks (drums).

The Last Five Years will be available to watch at a specific performance time (note this is US time, so may be late for UK viewers), with on-demand viewing options available (this may be much more palatable for those this side of the Atlantic) with international access provided. Producers are Out of the Box Theatrics, Holmdel Theatre Company, and Blair Russell.

The show has been presented on a variety of occasions since the pandemic began, with a socially distanced actor-musician version at Southwark Playhouse, an outdoor revival at the Minack Theatre in Cornwall and a streamed version recorded via smartphones in lockdown.