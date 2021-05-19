Singin' in the Rain at Sadler's Wells full casting revealed

Casting has been revealed for Singin' in the Rain, heading to Sadler's Wells from 30 July.

Joining the previously revealed Adam Cooper will be Kevin Clifton as Cosmo, Faye Tozer as Lina, Charlotte Gooch as Kathy and Cavin Cornwall as RF Simpson.

Further casting includes Sandra Dickinson, who will appear as Dora Bailey, Michael Matus as Roscoe Dexter and Imogen Brook as Zelda Zanders. The ensemble features Briana Craig, Alistair Crosswell, Lavinia Fitzpatrick, Alex Given, Ryan Gover, Ashleigh Graham, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Molly Rees Howe, Thomas Inge, Robin Kent, Sam Lips, Joshua Lovell, George Lyons, Heather Scott Martin, Amonik Melaco, Ashleigh Morris, Peter Nash, Megan Spiers, and Ellie May Wilson.

The piece, which has book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, follows Lockwood, a Hollywood silent movie star who has a tricky time when the talkies are invented. It features numbers by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including "Make ‘em Laugh", "Good Morning", "Moses Supposes" and "Singin' in the Rain".

Singin' in the Rain was released in cinemas in 1952, before being adapted into a stage show in the 1980s, first running in the West End.

The piece will be directed by Jonathan Church, with choreography by Andrew Wright. The production is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell. Stuart Burt is casting director, with further creative team members to be confirmed by the production.

The show will also tour in 2022, with casting for the tour to be revealed.

