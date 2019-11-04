Shortlist announced for the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards
The winners will be chosen in a ceremony at the London Coliseum later this month
Dame Maggie Smith, Tom Hiddleston and Sheridan Smith are among those shortlisted for the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in association with Michael Kors, it has been announced.
The three actors are up for the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Musical Performance in the 2019 awards respectively. Downstate at the National Theatre's Dorfman space tops the list with the most nominations – four in three categories, with its male leads K Todd Freeman and Francis Guinan both up for Best Actor.
The two writing awards nominations are mostly comprised of women this year, with six out of eight nominations in the Best Play and Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright categories.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in the London Coliseum on 24 November.
The nominees in full:
Best Actor
in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group
K Todd Freeman for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
Francis Guinan for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress
in partnership with Christian Louboutin
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre
Cecilia Noble for Downstate at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
Dame Maggie Smith for A German Life at the Bridge Theatre
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre
Anjana Vasan for A Doll's House at the Lyric Hammersmith
Best Play
in partnership with Chanel
Downstate by Bruce Norris at the National Theatre (Dorfman)
ear for eye by debbie tucker green at the Royal Court
Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. at the Royal Court
Sweat by Lynn Nottage at the Donmar Warehouse and the Gielgud Theatre
Milton Shulman Award for Best Director
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic and the Piccadilly Theatre
Robert Icke for The Doctor at the Almeida Theatre and The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Musical
Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre
Evita at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse
Best Musical Performance
Anne-Marie Duff for Sweet Charity at the Donmar Warehouse
Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Playhouse Theatre
Sheridan Smith for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Best Design
in partnership with Michael Kors
Appropriate by Fly Davis at the Donmar Warehouse
A Midsummer Night's Dream by Bunny Christie at the Bridge Theatre
A Very Expensive Poison by Tom Scutt at The Old Vic
Charles Wintour Awards for Most Promising Playwright
Zoe Cooper for Out of Water at the Orange Tree Theatre
Yasmin Joseph for J'Ouvert at Theatre503
Jasmine Lee-Jones for seven methods of killing kylie jenner at the Royal Court
Ross Willis for Wolfie at Theatre503
Emerging Talent Awards
in partnership with Access Entertainment
Shiloh Coke for Chiaroscuro at the Bush Theatre
Laurie Kynaston for The Son at the Kiln Theatre and the Gielgud Theatre
Grace Molony for The Watsons at Chichester Festival Theatre and the Menier Chocolate Factory
Bobby Stallwood for Faith, Hope and Charity at the National Theatre (Dorfman)