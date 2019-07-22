Sharon D Clarke, Clive Rowe, Debbie Kurup and Gemma Sutton in Kiln's Blues in the Night first look

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at Susie McKenna's revival of Blues in the Night at Kiln Theatre.

Set in 1939, Blues in the Night features a score of songs from jazz and blues icons such as Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen and more.

The cast is composed of Sharon D Clarke (The Lady), Debbie Kurup (The Woman), Clive Rowe (The Man), Gemma Sutton (The Girl), Aston New (The Hustler) and Joseph Poulton (The Barman).

The first major London revival of the show has musical direction by Mark Dickman, choreography by Frank Thompson, designs by Robert Jones, costumes by Lotte Collett, lighting by Neil Austin and sound designs from Avgoustos Psillas.

The show will run until 7 September.