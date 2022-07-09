Sara Bareilles confirms Waitress filmed performance

It's been "opening up" across the UK in recent months as part of a tour, but Waitress now looks set for the screen!

The hit musical's creator Sara Bareilles took to Instagram on Friday to tease the captured performance of the hit show, filmed at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre last year. She captioned a shot of herself in the piece with "Life is weird and wonderful."

According to reports, there had originally been plans to film the West End production in 2020 (when Bareilles was starring in it here) but these were shelved by the pandemic.

No current information for the captured performance's destination has been revealed, but if Bareilles is watching a version on her TV, it's likely that it won't be too far off.

The Brooks Atkinson is now home to Six, which recently completed its own filmed series of performances.

The musical has book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.