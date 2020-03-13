Gavin Creel and Sara Bareilles to leave Waitress in the West End a week early

Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel will leave the West End production of Waitress tomorrow due to concerns over "international travel restrictions".

Grammy Award-winner Bareilles – who wrote the show's music and lyrics – is currently making her West End debut as Jenna after previously appearing in the musical on Broadway, with Creel – who also appeared in the musical on Broadway – starring opposite as Dr Pomatter. Creel won an Olivier Award in 2014 for his performance in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

In a tweet the pair said:

Earlier this week, the US President suspended all air travel into the US from all European countries, save for the UK and Ireland, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The number of confirmed cases in both the UK, Ireland and US continues to grow.

Waitress initially opened at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and is now booking until 4 July 2020, with music and lyrics by Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.