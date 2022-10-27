Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) – watch the new West End trailer

A brand-new trailer has been released for the West End premiere of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?).

Written and performed by Rob Madge, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning show was first seen at the Turbine Theatre in 2021. The solo show is an autobiographical tale based on Madge's childhood and their attempts to stage a Disney parade in their living room.

The piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it first ran at the Turbine, being described as "a gorgeous celebration of what it's like to grow up queer with a supportive family – something that needs to be seen more on stage."

And if that isn't enough to convince you, you can read five fabulous reasons to see the show here.

The production is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and features composition by Pippa Cleary, orchestrations by Simon Nathan, mixing by Chris Fry, design by Ryan Dawson Laight, projections by George Reeve, video engineering by Neil McDowell Smith and associate sound design by Anna Short.









Tickets for the West End run are on sale below.