Five fabulous reasons to see My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) in London

1. It's a positive queer story on stage

My journey is a lesson in joyful, life-affirming queerness. I share this journey with you right from the beginning and we all see how love and tolerance can positively shape a child.

Rob Madge in My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

2. The costumes are testament to a child's imagination and a limited budget

Revel in wool wigs, saucepans, a padded bra, swimming armbands, some of Dad's old shirts and a LOT of bin liners.

Rob Madge in My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

3. It's a glorious celebration of unconditional love and acceptance

My parents (and grandparents) should write a book on nurturing. They could teach the world a thing or two about letting your child flourish into whatever they want to be.

4. The musical numbers are fabulous

The show contains eight original songs (by Pippa Cleary: The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 the Musical, The Great British Bake Off: The Musical), all of which can be cherished forevermore on the original cast recording (performed with nine amazing guest singers) AND includes a bonus track! Find out more and how to order here.

5. It reminds me of the few benefits of lockdown

I not only discovered my old childhood videos but also rediscovered why I fell in love with theatre in the first place. I hope this show will have the same effect on you.





6. And we've added an extra bonus reason...

The show won the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production!

Rob Madge with their WhatsOnStage Award for My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

