Five fabulous reasons to see My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) in London
We asked Rob Madge to give us five reasons why you should be excited about their West End solo debut at the Garrick Theatre this week!
Opening at the Garrick Theatre in the West End this Friday 21 October and playing until 6 November only – don't miss the highly anticipated return of this award-winning and ground-breaking show following sell-out runs at The Turbine Theatre and Edinburgh Festival.
To celebrate, we asked Rob Madge to give us five reasons to book your tickets now...
Plus for a limited time only save up to £15* with tickets from just £15!
1. It's a positive queer story on stage
My journey is a lesson in joyful, life-affirming queerness. I share this journey with you right from the beginning and we all see how love and tolerance can positively shape a child.
2. The costumes are testament to a child's imagination and a limited budget
Revel in wool wigs, saucepans, a padded bra, swimming armbands, some of Dad's old shirts and a LOT of bin liners.
3. It's a glorious celebration of unconditional love and acceptance
My parents (and grandparents) should write a book on nurturing. They could teach the world a thing or two about letting your child flourish into whatever they want to be.
4. The musical numbers are fabulous
The show contains eight original songs (by Pippa Cleary: The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 the Musical, The Great British Bake Off: The Musical), all of which can be cherished forevermore on the original cast recording (performed with nine amazing guest singers) AND includes a bonus track! Find out more and how to order here.
Watch this amazing video with Rob and a host of musical theatre stars performing "We Will Be Loved Anyway":
5. It reminds me of the few benefits of lockdown
I not only discovered my old childhood videos but also rediscovered why I fell in love with theatre in the first place. I hope this show will have the same effect on you.
6. And we've added an extra bonus reason...
The show won the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production!
Playing at the Garrick Theatre in the West End until 6 November only – don't miss out and save up to £15* with tickets from just £15 for a limited time only!