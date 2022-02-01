Rehearsals begin for Take That movie musical Greatest Days

Rehearsals have started for the new movie musical featuring the tunes of Take That.

Titled Greatest Days, the film is directed by Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) with a screenplay penned by Tim Firth and choreography by the award-winning Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar).

McOnie took to Twitter to tease the rehearsals, saying: "Up and at ‘em!! FINALLY it's the first day of rehearsals for the Greatest Days. I can't wait to go full boy band to the brilliant Take That music with superstar associate Ebony Mollina."

Molina has worked with McOnie on a variety of projects including The Wild Party at The Other Palace, Jekyll and Hyde at the Old Vic and, more recently, Carousel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

The film is loosely based on the stage production The Band, which follows a group of school friends who reunite later in life and reminisce about the five-piece boy band that brought them all together.

Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo and Rosamund Pike had all been reported as being in negotiations to star in the movie, though no confirmed casting has been stated as of yet.

McOnie later waxed lyric about the success of the first day, teasing: "Ooooof can happily report that the boys in the band of Greatest Days movie are not messing around! So inspiring. I can't wait till we can talk about who they are so I can post videos of the studio time!"

No release date for Greatest Days has been announced yet, which is expected to feature some of Take That's most iconic hits.

We expect some ironclad casting news soon.

The Band opened in Manchester in 2017 before running in the West End at Theatre Royal Haymarket the following year. It was given a solid review during its West End run, being described as "a poignant watch – about ageing and loss".