Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo and Rosamund Pike in talks to star in Take That musical movie

Initial casting has been reported for the upcoming film version of Take That musical The Band.

Currently called Greatest Days, the film will be directed by Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) with a screenplay penned by Tim Firth and choreography by the award-winning Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar).

No release date has been announced for the film yet, which is expected to feature some of Take That's most iconic hits such as "Patience", "Pray", "Back for Good" and "Greatest Day". The stage production followed a group of school friends who reunite later in life and reminisce about the five-piece boy band that brought them all together.

Deadline reported last night that Ruth Wilson (Mrs Wilson), Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight) and Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) were in discussions to star in the upcoming film release. McOnie described the casting update on Twitter as "just a bit exciting!".

The Band opened in Manchester in 2017 before running in the West End at Theatre Royal Haymarket the following year. It was given a solid review during its West End run, being described as "a poignant watch – about ageing and loss".