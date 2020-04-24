Gary Barlow confirms a Take That musical film is in the works

Take That's Gary Barlow has confirmed on Twitter that a film version of The Band musical is in the works.

Currently called Greatest Days, the film will be directed by Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) with a screenplay penned by Tim Firth and choreography by the award-winning Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar).

No casting or release date has been announced for the film yet, which is expected to feature some of Take That's most iconic hits such as "Patience", "Pray", "Back for Good" and "Greatest Day". It will be based on the stage musical The Band, which followed a group of school friends who reunite later in life and reminisce about the five-piece boy band that brought them all together.

The Band opened in Manchester in 2017 before opening in the West End at Theatre Royal Haymarket the following year. It was given a solid review during its West End run, being described as "a poignant watch – about ageing and loss".