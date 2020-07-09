Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: 'We might be able to open for a shorter period later this summer'

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has responded to news that outdoor performances will be permitted from 11 July.

Taking to Twitter, the central London venue said that: "We welcome the government's announcement to allow outdoor performances to go ahead, and continue to explore ways in which we might be able to work with partners to find a safe and economic way for us to be able to open for a shorter period later this summer."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced today that outdoor performances will be permitted with socially distanced rules in place from this weekend, though gave no indication on when indoor shows may commence.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre had previously cancelled its entire summer season, composed of Carousel, 101 Dalmations and Romeo and Juliet, while the lockdown continued.

At the same time, Shakespeare's Globe has announced that: "We are currently unable to reopen our Globe Theatre for performances just yet."

Further information is to be revealed.