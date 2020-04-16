Quarantine Quiz – Aimie Atkinson on Smash, loo roll and exploring the Vatican

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is Aimie Atkinson, who is currently leading the West End production of Pretty Woman.









1) Who are you locked down with?

Locked down with my housemate Tom Gribby.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

I'm missing my family and friends and also my cast mates of Pretty Woman.

3) What's your default pick-me-up show tune?

Definitely anything from Smash. Me and Tom are rewatching it all at the moment.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

Box set binge is Game of Thrones, or any crime documentary.

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

Finishing my musical.

6) What are you currently reading?

Currently reading My Brilliant Friend by Elena Feranti.

7) Have your cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

I've cleaned out my wardrobe and realised I have way too many sequinned outfits. I have a serious problem!

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

I'd love to see inside Buckingham Palace and see the Queen's quarters. Or the Vatican's vaults!

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

We have so many loo rolls. Tom bought about 60 packs back in January and they're still going strong.

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

It would be Italian as I think it's so romantic.

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

Definitely Monopoly, it's a classic.

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

It's constantly wine o clock in our house. Tom loves his wine – I'm more of a mint tea girl.