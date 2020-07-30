Producer Andre Ptaszynski has died aged 67

Andre Ptaszynski has died, it has been confirmed.

The producer was responsible for some of the biggest stage hits in recent memory, on both sides of the Atlantic.

As chief executive of the Really Useful Group from 2005 to 2011 and before that chief executive of Really Useful Theatres from 2000 to 2005, Ptaszynski oversaw the development of major stage hits including Michael Grandage's revival of Evita and Phantom sequel Love Never Dies.

More recently he was instrumental in the success of two award-winning shows – Groundhog Day at the Old Vic and Broadway, as well as Matilda the Musical, which has played across the world and continues at the Cambridge Theatre in the West End. The show is expected to be adapted into a film in the coming year.

Ptaszynski was unafraid of melding the worlds of TV and theatre – he was the executive producer for the 2015 Sound of Music Live on ITV, and also helped pioneer the success of TV talent shows like Any Dream Will Do and How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?.

In the 1990s he helped co-produce a variety of the top-performing musicals, including Show Boat, Chicago and Tommy.

A former President of the Society of London Theatre, he was also on the board at the National Theatre from 2001 to 2010.