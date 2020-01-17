New Matilda film confirmed – expected to start shooting in August 2020

Though it has been teased for a long time, it seems that a film version of Matilda is on the verge of being created.

With a casting call now unveiled on-line – it has been confirmed that Matthew Warchus (who directed the original RSC production of Matilda and the smash-hit film Pride) will helm the new feature film based on Roald Dahl's best-selling children's book.

The show, also based on Dahl's book of the same name, is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and direction by Warchus. It tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

Filming is expected to begin in August and end in December 2020, with a release date unconfirmed. Casting for the lead role will begin in April 2020, with producers looking for girls aged nine to 11 under the height of 4' 3" to play the titular role. Those cast must have a strong singing voice and movement skills.

Matilda will be produced by Working Title, responsible for musical films like Billy Elliot, Yesterday and Les Misérables. Dahl's story was previously turned into a film in 1996, directed by Danny DeVito.

The musical continues to play in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre.