The Prince of Egypt musical West End premiere: watch the cast celebrate opening at the Dominion Theatre

Cast and creatives celebrated the West End opening of The Prince of Egypt this week, with special guests including Kerry Ellis, Bruno Tonioli, Jay McGuiness, Caroline Sheen and Michael Jibson.

Composer Stephen Schwartz and actors Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime, Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Gary Wimot, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring, Joe Dixon and Debbie Kurup spoke about the opening of the musical, which is currently running until 31 October at the Dominion Theatre.

WhatsOnStage's Alex Wood gave the show four stars, saying: "As a stage version of an animated classic, The Prince of Egypt delivers in spades."

The 43-strong cast is also led by Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), with Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

The roles of Young Miriam, Leah and Young Hebrew Girl are being shared by Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk and the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy and Young Midian Boy are being shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier and Taylor Jenkins.

The musical features ten new songs by composer Schwartz as well as five songs from the original film, including "When You Believe", "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted".

The show has music and lyrics by Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold and children's casting by Verity Naughton.