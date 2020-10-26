Photos: Olivier Award winners celebrate with their statuettes

The Olivier Awards were unveiled last night and, in a remote ceremony, a host of stars celebrated picking up their coveted statuettes

Big winners on the night included Dear Evan Hansen, & Juliet and the West End transfer of Emilia, each of which picked up three awards. You can see the full list here.

Jason Manford hosted the event, which featured performances from two of the recipients – Sam Tutty and Miriam-Teak Lee, as well as a special number dedicated to Don Black sung by Sharon D Clarke.

