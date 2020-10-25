Olivier Awards 2020 winners: Dear Evan Hansen, Sharon D Clarke, Andrew Scott, Emilia and more

This year's Olivier Awards winners have been revealed.

Notably, choreographer Matthew Bourne has now officially won more Olivier Awards than any other person for his work on Mary Poppins, alongside Stephen Mear. The show also picked up Best Set Design for Bob Crowley.

In the acting categories, Sharon D Clarke and Andrew Scott picked up the top prizes for their performances in Death of a Salesman and Present Laughter respectively. In the musical categories, Miriam-Teak Lee won for her titular turn in new jukebox show & Juliet, while Sam Tutty won an Olivier for playing Evan Hansen in Broadway import Dear Evan Hansen.

Lee was one of three performers who won awards for & Juliet, with her co-stars David Bedella and Cassidy Janson also picking up prizes for best supporting turns in the show, which will recommence its run at the Shaftesbury Theatre once feasible.

Tutty's win was one of three big nods for Hansen, which also won the Best New Musical award as well as Best Original Score or New Orchestrations (for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, together with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire).

One big success story is Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm's smash-hit Emilia, which picked up three Oliviers (the most of any play) for Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design and Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. An archive recording of the show is being streamed from mid-November.

The Best New Play award went to Tom Stoppard for his epic piece Leopoldstadt, which had its run cut short by the pandemic, with performer Adrian Scarborough winning the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Alongside Clarke's win, Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell won the Sir Peter Hall Best Director Award for Death of a Salesman, while Scott's Present Laughter co-star Indira Varma won the Best Supporting Actress statue.

Best Musical Revival went to Trevor Nunn's Fiddler on the Roof, which started at the Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to the Playhouse, while Jamie Lloyd's reimagined Cyrano de Bergerac (which played at the same venue) won the Best Play Revival.

Richard Gadd's debut play Baby Reindeer picked up the Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre award. The piece was scheduled to run in the West End earlier this year but, as has become a common theme, saw plans disrupted by the pandemic. There are hopes for the show to return at some point in the future.

The National Theatre's production of The Ocean At The End Of The Lane (which will return next autumn) picked up one award – Best Lighting Design for Paule Constable.





See the full list of winners (in bold) and nominees below:

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

David Bedella, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke, Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Rupert Young, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre





Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Lucy Anderson, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Petula Clark, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre

Cassidy Janson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre





Original Original Score or New Orchestration

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Musical supervisor and arrangements by Barnaby Race, Amélie the Musical, The Other Palace

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

New orchestrations by Jason Carr, Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, Waitress, Adelphi Theatre





Best New Dance Production

La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler's Wells

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Mám by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daṁsa at Sadler's Wells

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler's Wells





Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler's Wells

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler's Wells

Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler's Wells





Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Fleabag, Wyndham's Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre

The Upstart Crow, Gielgud Theatre





Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre





Best Musical Revival

Evita, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The London Palladium

Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre





Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Nyman, Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Charlie Stemp, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre

Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The London Palladium





Best Actress in a Musical

Audrey Brisson, Amélie the Musical, The Other Palace

Judy Kuhn, Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Zizi Strallen, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre





Best Play Revival

Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Death of a Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre





Best Family Show

Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear – The Musical!, National Theatre - Dorfman

Oi Frog & Friends!, Lyric Theatre

To The Moon And Back, Barbican Theatre

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre





Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Blues in the Night, Kiln Theatre

Our Lady of Kibeho, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner, Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court

Warheads, Park Theatre





Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre

Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman

Howard Hudson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Bruno Poet, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre





Best Sound Design

Gregory Clarke, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre

Emma Laxton, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham, ANNA, National Theatre – Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre





Best Costume Design

Hugh Durrant, Goldilocks And The Three Bears, The London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman, Fiddler On The Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Joanna Scotcher, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Paloma Young, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre





Best Set Design

Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Rae Smith, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre

Rae Smith, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre





Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play

Arinzé Kene, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic

Colin Morgan, All My Sons, The Old Vic

Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Reece Shearsmith, A Very Expensive Poison, The Old Vic





Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play

Michele Austin, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Sophie Thompson, Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Indira Varma, Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Josie Walker, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman





Best New Opera Production

Berenice, Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

Billy Budd, Royal Opera House

Hansel and Gretel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Noye's Fludde, Theatre Royal Stratford East





Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House

The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum





Best Actor in a Play

Toby Jones, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre

James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Wendell Pierce, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, The Old Vic





Best Actress in a Play

Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre

Sharon D Clarke, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor, Almeida Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Wyndham's Theatre





Best Director

Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano De Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Trevor Nunn, Fiddler On The Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Ian Rickson, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre





Best New Play

A Very Expensive Poison, The Old Vic

The Doctor, Almeida Theatre

Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman





Best New Musical

& Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie the Musical, The Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Waitress, Adelphi Theatre