First look: Pretty Woman in the West End starts previews at Piccadilly Theatre
Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac take on the leads in this unexpected love story
Happy Valentine's Day from the Pretty Woman team as the musical begins previews in the West End, 30 years after the Julia Roberts and Richard Gere film was released in cinemas around the world.
Stars Aimie Atkinson (Vivian Ward), Danny Mac (Edward Lewis) and Rachael Wooding (Kit De Luca) lead a cast including Bob Harms (Happy Man/Mr Thompson), Neil McDermott (Philip Stuckey) and Mark Holden (James Morse).
On the night before #Valentines, it's the first #WestEnd preview of @prettywomanmusicaluk - break a leg to the cast and crew! . It would be a big mistake - HUGE - to miss this show, playing at @piccadillytheatre
The full cast for Pretty Woman includes Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Lily Wang, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.
