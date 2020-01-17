Paula Vogel's Indecent and Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus to run at Menier Chocolate Factory

Two new productions have been announced in the Menier Chocolate Factory's 2020 season.

Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning Indecent will have its European premiere at the south London venue. Vogel's piece is about the staging of a controversial play at the turn of the 20th century, the production will run from 13 March 2020, after the conclusion of the Menier's revival of The Boy Friend.

It is directed by Rebecca Taichman, who won a Tony Award for her work when the play ran on Broadway. Taichman is currently directing the Broadway transfer of Sing Street. Casting and further creatives are to be announced, with Indecent running until 9 May.

From 15 May to 4 July, the venue will host a new revival of Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus. A farcical comedy with a cavalcade of lewd characters, the new production is directed by Patrick Marber with cast and creative team to be revealed.

Habeas Corpus first ran in 1973 at the Lyric Theatre, starring Alec Guinness.

The Menier and Chichester Festival Theatre production of The Watsons will open in the West End in previews on 8 May, while the venue's revival of The Boy Friend is gearing up for a transfer to Toronto, where Kelsey Grammer will join the cast.