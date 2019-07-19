Paterson Joseph to star in the Old Vic's A Christmas Carol

Paterson Joseph will star in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic when the show returns later this year.

Joseph takes on the role and follows in the footsteps of Stephen Tompkinson and Rhys Ifans, who previously played Scrooge in Jack Thorne's version of Dickens' classic when it was staged at the venue in 2018 and 2017. His credits include Peep Show, Babylon and the touring production of Sancho – Act of Remembrance.

Further casting for the piece, which is directed by Matthew Warchus, is to be revealed.

The show received a five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage last year, with Laura Barnett saying "it's hard to imagine a more pertinent Christmas tale, delivered with greater atmosphere, theatricality and emotional heft."

The piece has set and costume by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, casting by Jessica Ronane and movement by Lizzi Gee. It runs from 23 November to 18 January 2020.